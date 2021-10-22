Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $922,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,504,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 371,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 20,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 175,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 46,711 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

LUMN stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.