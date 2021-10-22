Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 1,480 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,214 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 430,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after acquiring an additional 161,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

TPB opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $889.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.54. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average is $47.17.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.83%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

