Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 27,350 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,350 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.12% of LivePerson worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average is $59.58. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.62 and a twelve month high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays downgraded LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

