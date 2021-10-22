Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.06% of Appian worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 52.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

APPN opened at $98.66 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $62.29 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.40.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APPN shares. Truist cut their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

