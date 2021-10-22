Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,901 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PENN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.56.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PENN stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $52.09 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average of $79.35.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.