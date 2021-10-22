TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $678.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $762.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $684.56.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $650.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $618.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $627.48. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 78.98, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $453.76 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total value of $6,439,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,727,090 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

