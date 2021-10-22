Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,135 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($27.89) price target on Relx (LON:REL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on REL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,281.64 ($29.81).

REL opened at GBX 2,257 ($29.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £43.66 billion and a PE ratio of 32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,176.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,020.63. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,274 ($29.71).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

In other Relx news, insider Paul Walker bought 16,000 shares of Relx stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

