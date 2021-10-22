Zacks: Analysts Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.27. Moelis & Company reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The business’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of MC stock opened at $72.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $35.86 and a one year high of $72.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

