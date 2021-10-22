Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This is a positive change from Croma Security Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CSSG opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.17) on Friday. Croma Security Solutions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 55.25 ($0.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 75.79.
Croma Security Solutions Group Company Profile
