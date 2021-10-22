Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This is a positive change from Croma Security Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CSSG opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.17) on Friday. Croma Security Solutions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 55.25 ($0.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 75.79.

Croma Security Solutions Group Company Profile

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Dividend History for Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG)

Receive News & Ratings for Croma Security Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croma Security Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.