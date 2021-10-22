CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
NCYF stock opened at GBX 57.18 ($0.75) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The company has a market capitalization of £260.27 million and a PE ratio of 5.94. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 44.30 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 57.80 ($0.76). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.70.
CQS New City High Yield Fund Company Profile
