CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NCYF stock opened at GBX 57.18 ($0.75) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The company has a market capitalization of £260.27 million and a PE ratio of 5.94. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 44.30 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 57.80 ($0.76). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.70.

Get CQS New City High Yield Fund alerts:

CQS New City High Yield Fund Company Profile

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.