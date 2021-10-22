MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Downgraded by TheStreet

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSM. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

MSM opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average is $87.77. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.09.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

