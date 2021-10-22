Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 32,018 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,018 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Denbury worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,400,000 after acquiring an additional 264,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 5,772.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 85,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after acquiring an additional 120,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter worth about $6,479,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter worth about $1,054,000.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $81.37.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.46.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

