Jump Financial LLC Invests $157,000 in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Innoviva by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 85,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new stake in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Innoviva by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,798,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,163,000 after buying an additional 30,566 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Innoviva by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a current ratio of 27.60. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $100.81 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at $584,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

