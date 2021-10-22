Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 1,414 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,448,000 after buying an additional 486,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,525,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,235,000 after buying an additional 121,224 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,402,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,599,000 after buying an additional 352,823 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after buying an additional 567,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,416,000 after buying an additional 242,682 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $640,334.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,453 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

