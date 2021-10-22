Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,309 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after buying an additional 235,478 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,886,000 after buying an additional 1,936,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,102,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,976,000 after buying an additional 223,055 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after buying an additional 4,839,992 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after purchasing an additional 486,932 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLX stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.26 million, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 3.36. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

HLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

