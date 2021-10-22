Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of LCNB at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LCNB by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in LCNB by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LCNB by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in LCNB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in LCNB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $217.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. LCNB Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). LCNB had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 26.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that LCNB Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.03%.

In related news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,500 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $25,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,829.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LCNB. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

