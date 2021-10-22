Jump Financial LLC Invests $185,000 in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BVH opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $535.70 million, a PE ratio of 128.26 and a beta of 2.05. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $27.52.
BVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.
About Bluegreen Vacations
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.