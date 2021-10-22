Jump Financial LLC Invests $185,000 in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BVH opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $535.70 million, a PE ratio of 128.26 and a beta of 2.05. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $27.52.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $193.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

