SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells $47,267.81 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $47,267.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SIBN opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a current ratio of 15.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.28 million, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.40. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.02 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,870,000 after purchasing an additional 132,231 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,430,000 after acquiring an additional 104,692 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,408,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 58,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,828,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

