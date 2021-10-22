Jump Financial LLC Takes $192,000 Position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DSPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,641,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,893,000 after purchasing an additional 73,958 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in DSP Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DSP Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DSP Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 33,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in DSP Group by 365.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 20,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get DSP Group alerts:

DSPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen downgraded shares of DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $21.88 on Friday. DSP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $529.15 million, a P/E ratio of -99.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG).

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.