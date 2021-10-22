Stantec (NYSE:STN) Given New C$82.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

STN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares cut shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.12.

STN opened at $54.98 on Friday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.16 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. 59.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

