Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.78.

Intel stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

