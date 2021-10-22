Jump Financial LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 250.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in trivago were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of trivago by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

trivago stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.75.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $115.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

