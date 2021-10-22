Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 8,700 Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 135,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 17,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $28.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $618.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. The company had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSWC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

In related news, Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,759 shares in the company, valued at $187,359.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,081 shares of company stock worth $138,715. 7.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital Southwest Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

