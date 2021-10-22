Jump Financial LLC Invests $204,000 in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,809 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,714,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,761,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,745,000 after purchasing an additional 405,403 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,750,000 after purchasing an additional 794,329 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 920,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,002,000 after purchasing an additional 863,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of GWRE opened at $123.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.52. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -156.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $854,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $564,365.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.