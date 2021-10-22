Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,809 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,736,000 after buying an additional 702,329 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,319,000 after buying an additional 36,809 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $854,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $564,365.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $123.34 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.69 and a 200 day moving average of $110.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

