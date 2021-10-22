Legal & General Group Plc Sells 7,437 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,304 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.12% of Strategic Education worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth about $230,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on STRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $101.29.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $299.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.08 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

