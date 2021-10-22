Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 40,000 Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Soaring Eagle Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,893,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,301,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.68. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

