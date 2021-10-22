Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,877 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,687,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $235.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.36 and its 200-day moving average is $195.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.49 and a 12-month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total value of $1,246,654.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,257 shares of company stock worth $26,193,807 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.73.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.