2,669 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $8,009,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,422,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,081,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WEC opened at $91.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

