MML Investors Services LLC Acquires Shares of 209,352 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 209,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,517,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned 7.27% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMAY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 331.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 42,689 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $397,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16.

