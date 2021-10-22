The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Issues Earnings Results

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BX opened at $132.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.85. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.18.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $7,520,426.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Blackstone Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.99% of The Blackstone Group worth $1,989,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

