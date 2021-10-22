Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $53,446.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $46,406.25.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $206,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $204,888.75.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 13,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $687,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $56,375.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.78. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of -1.68.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The company had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. Analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

VIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

