MML Investors Services LLC Buys 2,281 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 81.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 23.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign stock opened at $279.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,681 shares of company stock worth $26,898,263 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

