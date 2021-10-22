iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Position Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $88.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.19. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $88.76.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

