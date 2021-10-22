Robert A. Niblock Acquires 2,500 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $57.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average of $72.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

