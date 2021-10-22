Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

AFIB stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 844.29%. Research analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $864,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Acutus Medical by 435.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Acutus Medical by 124.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 211,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

