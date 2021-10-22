General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Barclays

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $68.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

GM stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

