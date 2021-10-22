PRIA (PRIA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50.00

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. PRIA has a total market cap of $206,328.82 and approximately $50.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIA coin can now be bought for about $2.97 or 0.00004706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRIA has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PRIA alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00046082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00104017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.87 or 0.00199111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010310 BTC.

About PRIA

PRIA is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.