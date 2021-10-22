IQ.cash (IQ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,473.00

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IQ.cash has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. IQ.cash has a market cap of $76,220.36 and $6,473.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00071711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00071727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00102593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,213.53 or 0.99997485 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.72 or 0.06469528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022094 BTC.

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

