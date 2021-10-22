Brokerages Expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.22). Benefitfocus reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In related news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,731.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 161.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 36.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94. The company has a market cap of $372.14 million, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.71. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.