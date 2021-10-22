High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Price Target Cut to C$1.80

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) had its price objective trimmed by ATB Capital from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered High Arctic Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

TSE HWO opened at C$1.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.01. High Arctic Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.70 and a 1-year high of C$1.99.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$16.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that High Arctic Energy Services will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Joseph Maguire acquired 19,750 shares of High Arctic Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,116.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 251,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$319,601.10.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

