Brokerages Expect Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). Skylight Health Group posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skylight Health Group.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Skylight Health Group had a negative net margin of 63.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLHG. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Skylight Health Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Skylight Health Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLHG. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SLHG opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89. Skylight Health Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $129.50 million and a P/E ratio of -17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc engages in the operation of a proprietary electronic health record system. It offers primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, laboratory and diagnostic testing, and subscription-based telemedicine service It operates through the United States and Canada segments. The company was founded by Pradyum Sekar and Kashaf Qureshi in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

