JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Price Target to GBX 142

Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 141 ($1.84) to GBX 142 ($1.86) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 166 ($2.17) target price on shares of Vivo Energy in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

VVO opened at GBX 107.20 ($1.40) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 106.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 103.89. Vivo Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 70.30 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 117.20 ($1.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.41.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

