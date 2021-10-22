Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew B. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $120,355.84.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a market cap of $629.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 1,883.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 308,977 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 56.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 53,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 50.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

