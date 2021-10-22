Andrew B. Foster Sells 10,000 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 10,000 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew B. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $120,355.84.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $629.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of -0.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 406.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,168 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,766,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aemetis by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 530,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 834,067 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Aemetis by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 412,379 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

