Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.90 ($71.65).

Shares of Danone stock opened at €56.22 ($66.14) on Friday. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €60.53 and its 200 day moving average is €59.63.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

