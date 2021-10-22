Jump Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.72.

Chegg stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average of $80.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

