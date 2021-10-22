Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,261 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.10% of Pan American Silver worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at $91,000. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $25.76 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $39.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

