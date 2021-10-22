Stifel Financial Corp Buys 56,991 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,991 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.44% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $960,000. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 291,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

CNOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

CNOB opened at $32.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.40. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.79 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 36.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

