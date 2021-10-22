Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 19,600 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,525,000 after acquiring an additional 492,261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,127,000 after acquiring an additional 707,674 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,402,000 after acquiring an additional 120,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 530,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after acquiring an additional 109,314 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $23.16 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 15.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 1,753 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $52,782.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leila Alland sold 4,471 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $152,192.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 373,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,420,111. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PMVP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP).

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.